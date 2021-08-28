Private funding was key in some 2020 elections. Republicans have outlawed it in nearly a dozen states.

CNN — Patty Hansen, who has helped run elections in Coconino County, Arizona, for 17 years, went on a spending spree last year. She ran radio and newspapers ads in English and Navajo, promoting voting options. She hired 19 additional temporary staffers to help residents of the Navajo Nation register to vote and cast their ballots -- up from the three she normally employs in a typical election year. And she established pop-up spots at trading posts and gas stations where residents could drop off their ballots.