Two restaurants just outside the Gilbert Town Square development on Gilbert Road south of Warner Road have recently closed, but one plans to reopen soon. Howler’s Restaurant & Sports Bar at 1026 S. Gilbert Road, Gilbert, closed temporarily Aug. 21. On social media, the company said closing the Gilbert location was a quick decision and that it would reopen after a deep clean with a new staff, updated internior, redone patio with new patio furniture and TVs. A person answering the phone at the GROUP71 corporate office, owner of the Howler’s restaurants in the Valley, said the closure will likely last a week or two rather than longer. 480-687-2864. https://howlerssportsbar.com.