Obituaries

Alfred Christian O’Reilly Dies at 83

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlfred Christian O’Reilly, also known as “Cabby,” of Estate Catherine’s Rest died on Aug. 15. He was 83 years old. He is survived by his companion, Alma Roberts; daughter, Chermaine V. O’Reilly; sons: Alfred C. O’Reilly Jr., Carl D. O’Reilly and Romulo J. O’Reilly; stepsons: Elroy Ross and Delroy Ross; grandchildren: Kevin A. Liburd, Kito A. Liburd, Latoya C. O’Reilly Noriega, Carl D. O’Reilly Jr., Ariyone O’Reilly, K’Jon O’Rielly, Kharlil O’Reilly, Remus O’Reilly and Jaden O’Reilly; and great- grandchildren: Marquis Liburd, Kevin Liburd Jr., Ashton Liburd, Kaliee Liburd, Mya Liburd and Nyla Noriega.

