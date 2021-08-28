Alfred Christian O’Reilly Dies at 83
Alfred Christian O’Reilly, also known as “Cabby,” of Estate Catherine’s Rest died on Aug. 15. He was 83 years old. He is survived by his companion, Alma Roberts; daughter, Chermaine V. O’Reilly; sons: Alfred C. O’Reilly Jr., Carl D. O’Reilly and Romulo J. O’Reilly; stepsons: Elroy Ross and Delroy Ross; grandchildren: Kevin A. Liburd, Kito A. Liburd, Latoya C. O’Reilly Noriega, Carl D. O’Reilly Jr., Ariyone O’Reilly, K’Jon O’Rielly, Kharlil O’Reilly, Remus O’Reilly and Jaden O’Reilly; and great- grandchildren: Marquis Liburd, Kevin Liburd Jr., Ashton Liburd, Kaliee Liburd, Mya Liburd and Nyla Noriega.stjohnsource.com
