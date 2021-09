Labor Day weekend is just a few days away which means summer is quickly slipping away. Cooler weather means we'll soon be wearing jackets and coats, but it also might be time to start thinking about boots. We're talking about Uggs, of course. While you might be shopping for last-minute school supplies and backpacks as kids head back to class, Amazon's Labor Day sale has tons of discounts on shoes and boots. But since Uggs are having a moment, we zeroed in on our favorite deals on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of.