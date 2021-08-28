Cancel
TV Series

HBO's "The Other Two" Is Back

By Heard on Weekend Edition Saturday
NPR
 7 days ago

NPR's Scott Simon talks to actor and Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon about the second season of the HBO Max comedy series The Other Two. "The Other Two" is now in Season 2, the series on HBO Max that follows the two older siblings of a younger brother, Chase, who becomes a teenage sensation. But where does that leave them? The series stars Drew Tarver, Helene York and Case Walker. And Pat Dubek, the mother of this family who all strive mightily for instant stardom, is played by Molly Shannon. Pat gets her own talk show.

