Jo Hamya's "Three Rooms" Tells The Story Of Life During Brexit

Red tape: it's everywhere. Public policy expert Cass Sunstein offers insight with his new book, Sludge: What Stops Us from Getting Things Done and What to Do About It. Sludge - yuck. Not just the kind that sticks to your shoes - the kind that sticks in your craw, bureaucratic sludge - long forms, long lines, entering the same information over and over, time and again, like the first days of COVID vaccinations when screens would flash back, we're sorry, try again, try later - or never. In his new book, "Sludge: What Stops Us From Getting Things Done And What To Do About It," esteemed legal scholar Cass Sunstein, who is also now senior counselor at the Department of Homeland Security, shows how sludge isn't just a nuisance but can hurt our health, perpetuate poverty, frustrate democracy and cost jobs, scholarships and opportunity. Cass Sunstein, thanks so much for being with us.