COVID Booster Shots Are Coming. But Most Of The World Hasn't Gotten Its First Vaccine

By Heard on Weekend Edition Saturday
NPR
 7 days ago

NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Dr. Krishna Udayakumar, Director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center, about inequities in global vaccine access. Booster shots are ahead for millions of Americans who are already vaccinated. Pfizer is seeking FDA approval for a third dose that would bolster the vaccine's effectiveness, which they say wanes after eight months. But most people in the world still wait for their first shot. The Duke Global Health and Innovation Center found that the world's 92 poorest countries won't be able to reach a vaccination rate of 60% until 2023 or more. Dr. Krishna Udayakumar is director of that center and he joins us now. Dr. Udayakumar, thanks so much for being with us.

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Pharmaceuticalscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Germany Halt The Use Of All COVID-19 Vaccines?

A post shared on Facebook claims Germany halted the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks due safety concerns. There is no record of Germany suspending the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks. A spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health told Check Your Fact the claim was inaccurate.
WorldBBC

Covid: What Israel tells us about the way out of the pandemic

Israel's booster vaccination programme - offering a third shot to over-40s - has begun to show signs of success. But the country's recent spike in cases has ignited debate about the future of the vaccination programme and the ongoing pandemic. It had virtually returned to normal life by this spring,...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

COVID-19 booster shots are coming, but one Mobile man already has had third shot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Approval for COVID-19 booster shots could be weeks away, but one Mobile man already has had a third shot. Marne Yarbrough, an insurance adjuster who had a lung transplant, is among the Americans with compromised immune systems that the federal government began on Aug. 13 recommending get third shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

