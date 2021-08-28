COVID Booster Shots Are Coming. But Most Of The World Hasn't Gotten Its First Vaccine

NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Dr. Krishna Udayakumar, Director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center, about inequities in global vaccine access. Booster shots are ahead for millions of Americans who are already vaccinated. Pfizer is seeking FDA approval for a third dose that would bolster the vaccine's effectiveness, which they say wanes after eight months. But most people in the world still wait for their first shot. The Duke Global Health and Innovation Center found that the world's 92 poorest countries won't be able to reach a vaccination rate of 60% until 2023 or more. Dr. Krishna Udayakumar is director of that center and he joins us now. Dr. Udayakumar, thanks so much for being with us.