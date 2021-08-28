How The U.S. Is Handling The Rise In Inflation
We look at the latest inflation numbers — which are high and rising — and how the federal government plans to respond to those figures. Inflation is running hot. The Commerce Department said yesterday prices in July were up more than 4% from a year ago. But the Federal Reserve doesn't seem especially worried. For now, the Fed says they'll continue to pump large sums of money into the economy in the hopes of speeding up economic recovery and putting more people back to work.www.npr.org
