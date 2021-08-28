Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Activist Helps Afghans Find Refuge

By Heard on Weekend Edition Saturday
NPR
 7 days ago

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Arash Azizizada, a Los Angeles based local organizer in the Afghan-American community that is helping Afghans escape after the country came under Taliban control.

www.npr.org

Letter: Let’s offer refuge to as many Afghan people as possible

Watching the situation rapidly unravel in Afghanistan, I am horrified by the United States’ abandonment of our Afghan allies. In the last two decades of occupation, the U.S. government has relied on countless Afghan interpreters, contractors, and other supporters, and, in our haste to end our investment in the region, we have executed those who risked everything for the hope of democracy.
Exhausted, Hungry and Hurt: Afghans Seek Refuge in Turkey

Fields in eastern Turkey are increasingly crowded with refugees from Afghanistan as those who fled the Taliban takeover of Kabul begin to trickle in after weeks of travel across Iran. Meanwhile, the Turkish government is working to secure its borders to prevent more refugees from entering the country. For VOA, Yan Boechat has this visual story from Van, Turkey, and the Turkish border with Iran.
Los Angeles Catholic Worker

California is seen as a nationwide leader in hot weather protections, but its workers are still getting sick and dying from heat. Experts and insiders say climate change and a dysfunctional Cal/OSHA are to blame. By Brian Edwards and Jacob Margolis – Published August 25, 2021 In the summer of 2005, a terrible three-week heatwave …
Afghan families take refuge in Philadelphia; New Jersey standing ready to help

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden declared Tuesday he is sticking to his Aug. 31 deadline for completing a risky airlift of Americans, endangered Afghans and others seeking to escape Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The decision defies allied leaders who want to give the evacuation more time and opens Biden to criticism that he caved to Taliban deadline demands.
Skid Row, Los Angeles

DANCES WITH FILMS 2021 REVIEW! As a life-long Angelino, I have always noticed that homelessness has been a problem on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. So it’s news to no one that the situation today is the worst it’s ever been. Van Maximilian Carlson’s Skid Row, Los Angeles, looks at the problem from the ground level.
At-Risk Afghans Urgently Look For A Way Out: 'The Taliban Are Seeking Us'

With the Taliban in control, many Afghans who worked with the U.S. are desperately trying to flee their homeland. And we've spoken with some of them, including one we're identifying only as Mohammed. He was a colonel in the Afghan military. He did two training stints at a U.S. Air Force base. Now he and his family, along with other military families, are in hiding. NPR's Greg Myre has our story.
Mexico's Journalists Speak Truth To Power, And Lose Their Lives For It

GILDO GARZA: (Speaking Spanish). FREDRICK: "Being a local journalist in Mexico is a huge challenge," he says. "We do it out of duty and love." Garza graduated from college and started his career in journalism in the midst of a bloody war between the Mexican military and drug cartels like Los Zetas. In 2013, a cartel kidnapped Garza, and he was later released. A close colleague wasn't as lucky. He, too, was kidnapped, but his body was later found in a mass grave. Still, Garza figured he could keep his head down and stay off the narcos' radar reporting on cultural events and municipal government. But there was no ignoring the crime and corruption.
Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the U.S. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the U.S., as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease."
A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.

