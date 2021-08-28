Los Angeles Activist Helps Afghans Find Refuge

GILDO GARZA: (Speaking Spanish). FREDRICK: "Being a local journalist in Mexico is a huge challenge," he says. "We do it out of duty and love." Garza graduated from college and started his career in journalism in the midst of a bloody war between the Mexican military and drug cartels like Los Zetas. In 2013, a cartel kidnapped Garza, and he was later released. A close colleague wasn't as lucky. He, too, was kidnapped, but his body was later found in a mass grave. Still, Garza figured he could keep his head down and stay off the narcos' radar reporting on cultural events and municipal government. But there was no ignoring the crime and corruption.