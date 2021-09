(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: It just seems - I know this sounds ridiculous - almost un-American. President Biden yesterday when asked about a new Texas law that allows private citizens to sue anyone who assists a pregnant person who's seeking an abortion. The Supreme Court refused to block the law this week, and it effectively bans abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. NPR's Ron Elving joins us. Ron, thanks so much for being with us.