European Leaders Have Tense Reactions To U.S.-Afghanistan Conflict

Since evacuating its Kabul embassy, the U.S. has set up shop in Qatar to continue diplomatic work on Afghanistan. In Afghanistan, for now the U.S. embassy in Kabul is closed. Instead, diplomats are setting up shop thousands of miles away in Doha, Qatar. The State Department says the office there does some of the things it would normally do in Kabul. But as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports, former diplomats say having an embassy abroad just is not the same.