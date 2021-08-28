European Leaders Have Tense Reactions To U.S.-Afghanistan Conflict
While reluctant to criticise President Biden directly, many Europeans are critical of the way his administration has handled the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan. While European leaders were careful not to directly criticize the Biden administration, many are angry over how the U.S. is departing Afghanistan, a country in which they had a common mission for 20 years. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports from Paris.www.npr.org
