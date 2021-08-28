Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

European Leaders Have Tense Reactions To U.S.-Afghanistan Conflict

By Eleanor Beardsley
NPR
 7 days ago

While reluctant to criticise President Biden directly, many Europeans are critical of the way his administration has handled the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan. While European leaders were careful not to directly criticize the Biden administration, many are angry over how the U.S. is departing Afghanistan, a country in which they had a common mission for 20 years. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports from Paris.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To France#U S#Europeans#French#Taliban#Afghans#German Marshall Fund#Nato#American#Radboud University#Royal Marines#British#Npr News#King Crimson S#Concertgebouw#Amsterdam#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
WorldWashington Times

Taliban celebrate, al Qaeda leaders return to Afghanistan day after U.S. exit

Taliban fighters celebrated at the Kabul airport Tuesday while key al Qaeda leaders made a triumphant return to Afghanistan, signaling a dark new reality for the country a day after Western troops withdrew and America ended the longest-running war in its history. Finally free of a U.S. military presence after...
WorldNPR

Lessons of Hope from Afghan Schoolchildren, Six Years Later

Editor's Note: NPR photojournalist David Gilkey and journalist Zabihullah "Zabi" Tamanna were killed in 2016 while on assignment in Afghanistan's Helmand Province. In 2015, they reported on this visual narrative. In the spring of 2015, NPR sent a team to embed with Afghan forces to witness the start of a...
PoliticsKRQE News 13

EU leader ‘deplores’ Belarus behavior amid migrant standoff

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A top European Union official condemned Belarus and expressed support for Poland, Lithuania and Latvia on Friday as a state of emergency took effect in areas of eastern Poland following a surge in illegal migration. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, speaking at a meeting of...
Politicsyourcentralvalley.com

EU ministers outline conditions for relations with Taliban

BRDO CASTLE, Slovenia (AP) — European Union officials on Friday listed a set of conditions for defining the EU’s level of engagement with the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan, including respect for human rights and the rule of law. Following the Afghan government’s collapse last month, the 27-nation...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

U.S. Diplomats Have Relocated To Doha To Keep Working On Afghanistan

Since evacuating its Kabul embassy, the U.S. has set up shop in Qatar to continue diplomatic work on Afghanistan. In Afghanistan, for now the U.S. embassy in Kabul is closed. Instead, diplomats are setting up shop thousands of miles away in Doha, Qatar. The State Department says the office there does some of the things it would normally do in Kabul. But as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports, former diplomats say having an embassy abroad just is not the same.
ImmigrationNPR

What's Next For Afghans Resettling In The U.S.

The Kabul airlift is over, but the effort to resettle tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans in the U.S. is just beginning. And there are already some very big obstacles. While the U.S. air lift out of Kabul has ended efforts to resettle tens of thousands of Afghans in the U.S., well, that's only just begun. And already they're facing some very big obstacles. NPR's Joel Rose reports.
POTUSNPR

Biden Says He's Ended The 'Forever Wars,' But Some Say They've Just Shrunk

President Biden says the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan means an end to "forever wars." That doesn't mean warfare abroad is over — it might just look different. When President Joe Biden was candidate Joe Biden, he promised he would end the, quote, "Forever Wars." And earlier this week, the final U.S. troops left Afghanistan, marking the end of that 20-year mission. But does that departure truly mark the end of the Forever Wars? NPR's Asma Khalid reports.
Foreign PolicyNPR

French Ambassador Says It's Essential To Keep Working In Afghanistan After U.S. Exit

When the United States decided to withdraw from Afghanistan, it meant its European allies would have to pull out, too. But they didn't have much say in the matter. One week before the August 31 deadline, European leaders urged the White House to extend the deadline and keep the Kabul airport secure to continue evacuations. The Biden administration didn't agree, and they stuck to the deadline. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the end of the U.S. withdrawal Tuesday created a situation that is, quote, "no longer under control."

Comments / 0

Community Policy