Nine days ago, we spoke with historian Carter Malkasian to talk about the leadership of the Taliban, about who specifically might be running Afghanistan in the days to come. Well, today we wanted to check back on how that picture may be coming into focus, especially now that CIA Director William Burns has met with the Taliban's top political leader. That would be Abdul Ghani Baradar in Afghanistan. Carter Malkasian, also a former advisor on strategy to the chairman of Joint Chiefs, is back with us.