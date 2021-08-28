Cancel
Mexico Sues U.S. Guns Manufacturers For Fueling Violence

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Roberto Velasco Alvarez, of Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, about the recent lawsuit his government filed against U.S. guns manufacturers. For the first time, a national government is suing U.S. gun manufacturers. Mexico has filed the lawsuit and contends that half a million guns make their way illegally into their country every year from the U.S. Mexico's rates of crime and violence are some of the highest on record in the last two years alone.

