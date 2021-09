Think of it this way... you aren't going to save much money on a new graphics card anytime soon. Might even have to pay a little extra, right? So let's make up for that cost by getting the rest of your PC parts at a discount. Start with the CPU. This Intel Core i5-10600K desktop processor is down to $183 at Amazon. It has been selling for around $215 since May. Today's deal is only the second time it has ever dropped this low through Amazon. You can still find it going for its regular price at other retailers like Newegg.