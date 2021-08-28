Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

UTEP Miners vs New Mexico State Aggies 8/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 7 days ago

The UTEP Miners will go against the New Mexico State Aggies in NCAAF action in Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM, on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 9:30 PM (EDT). The running game should only be good enough to keep the game under control for UTEP. New Mexico State’s defensive performance was a catastrophe in 2019, the squad didn’t participate last year, and the defense underperformed against FCS schools in its altered springtime, surrendering more than five yards per run and five touchdowns in two matches.

