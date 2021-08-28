UTEP Miners vs New Mexico State Aggies 8/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago Bears will go against the Tennessee Titans at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 7:00 PM ET. Both teams will be playing their final game of the 2021 NFL preseason here. The Bears won one of the two games so far following a 15-41 loss against the Bills last Saturday. Chicago’s quarterback Andy Dalton led the offense in Saturday’s match and passed for 146 yards with one touchdown and one interception during the first half of the game. Rookie Justin Fields passed for 80 yards and rushed for 46 in the second half of the match.