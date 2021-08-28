4 homeless men died of hypothermia last winter in Sacramento. Will warming centers reopen?
Nicholas Cooper was 54 years old. Kenneth Steele was 41, Jackie Feister 55 and Ahmad Hamilton 48. The four homeless men all died of hypothermia — in Feister’s case, probable hypothermia — in Sacramento County last winter, according to County Coroner Kimberly Gin. Overnight lows ranged from 37 to 46 degrees on the nights the men died – nights city and county warming centers didn’t open.www.sacbee.com
Comments / 6