Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

4 homeless men died of hypothermia last winter in Sacramento. Will warming centers reopen?

By ORDER REPRINT
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Cooper was 54 years old. Kenneth Steele was 41, Jackie Feister 55 and Ahmad Hamilton 48. The four homeless men all died of hypothermia — in Feister’s case, probable hypothermia — in Sacramento County last winter, according to County Coroner Kimberly Gin. Overnight lows ranged from 37 to 46 degrees on the nights the men died – nights city and county warming centers didn’t open.

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Society
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Sacramento County, CA
Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Volunteers#Hypothermia#The City Council#City#Project Roomkey#Loaves And Fishes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy