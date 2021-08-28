Cancel
A key Auburn newcomer to watch during the 2021 football season

By Tom Green
Tony Fair garnered attention before he ever took the field for his first Auburn practice. The UAB grad transfer jumped head-first into the Iron Bowl rivalry when he took to social media this summer and declared that the Tigers were coming to “take the head off the elephant” this season against Alabama. The post drew the ire of Alabama fans, while Fair’s new Auburn teammates respected the confidence it exuded.

