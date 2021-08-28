Why the 2023 offseason could be pivotal for the Rockets

The 2021-22 NBA season is here and no fanbase is more eager to turn their backs on last season than Houston Rockets fans. After James Harden’s chaotic exodus, the 2020-21 season for Houston was bumpy, injury-riddled, and worst of all, directionless. It wasn’t so much that the Rockets were bad, but they left observers of the team with almost no important information. It became obvious after a few months that a significant chunk of the roster would not return the following season and that’s exactly what happened. Only a handful of players on Houston’s roster last year were realistically in their long-term plans.