Back-to-school shopping is steeped in nostalgia for many of us, and even if we're not heading back to the classroom, the start of our own metaphorical school year inspires an impulse to ready ourselves for fall, starting with our wardrobes. This season, it's less of a checklist and more of a check-in: What piece would pull our outfits together? Do we have the right layers to bundle up? Or a sturdy boot we can wear without fail? And, of course, what's the thing that we'll look forward to wearing most — you know, the kind of outfit you might save for picture day?