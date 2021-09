Manchester City put a spineless Arsenal to the sword on Saturday afternoon as they thrashed Mikel Arteta’s side 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.It was all to easy for the defending Premier League champions as they went ahead after just six minutes, Gabriel Jesus crossing for Ilkay Gundogan to nod home from close range. And the hosts doubled their lead in the 12th minute when a low cross evaded a flurry of Arsenal bodies before Ferran Torres tapped in from six yards out.Granit Xhaka was then sent off for the visitors after a two-footed challenge on Joao Cancelo. And Pep Guardiola’s...