Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Think California’s recall election doesn’t affect you? It really does | The Week in Patriarchy

By Arwa Mahdawi
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

Why everyone should be paying attention to the recall election in California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycexP_0bfebuu800
Gavin Newsom<br>FILE - In this June 3, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to questions during a news conference in San Francisco. Newsom’s administration is supporting a plan that would pay people struggling with drug addiction to stay sober. Called contingency management, Newsom’s administration is asking the federal government permission to pay for the treatment through Medicaid. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) Photograph: Eric Risberg/AP

The wine bill alone apparently came to $12,000 . Last November, when California was under a partial lockdown, Gavin Newsom was caught breaking his own rules and celebrating a lobbyist friend’s birthday at the French Laundry, an uber-expensive Michelin-starred restaurant. The Democratic governor’s night at the French Laundry didn’t just stain his reputation, it may have ended his political career. Nobody likes a hypocrite and anger over Newsom’s fancy night out helped fuel Republican-led efforts to oust him. A special gubernatorial recall election is currently under way and there’s a very real chance that, in a couple of weeks, Newsom might lose his job to Larry Elder, a rightwing radio host with some terrifying views and a long history of misogynistic comments .

California is a deeply blue state where Democrats outnumber Republicans almost two to one. How on earth is it possible that Newsom, who is still very popular, might get replaced by a Republican? Because of the weird way that California’s gubernatorial recall elections work, basically. Voters are asked two questions. The first is whether they want to recall Newsom or not. If a majority say yes, then he’s out. The candidate that gets the most votes on the replacement ballot is in. It’s a democratic process with the potential for a very undemocratic result.

Perhaps you don’t live in California or the United States. Perhaps you think none of this really affects you. It does, I’m afraid. It really does. California is the fifth-largest economy in the world: the person running it matters immensely. While a replacement governor would serve for just over a year (Newsom’s term ends in January 2023), that’s still enough time for someone to do a lot of damage.

There’s also a “ doomsday scenario ” that is weighing at the back of some Democrats’ minds. The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats; Kamala Harris gets the tie-breaking vote. One of California’s senators is Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat who is 88 years old. (The average life expectancy in the US for women, by the way, is 81 years old.) If she needed to step down for health reasons before the end of her term, the governor of California would appoint her replacement. And if a Republican gets appointed then the Senate would be back under GOP control. That’s not inevitable, by the way. If Newsom loses, Feinstein has the opportunity to step aside before the new governor is sworn in – however she has said she has no intention of doing that . Can’t put the greater good ahead of your career, you know! And while the odds of this doomsday scenario happening are slim, recent years should have taught us that we ought to be prepared for anything.

I’ve got a feeling that, in the end, Newsom will probably cling on to power. But that’s not really something to celebrate either. This recall election is going to end up costing $276m . That may only be five bottles of wine at the French Laundry for the likes of Newsom; but for normal people, it’s a colossal waste of money that is desperately needed for other things. The election is also a depressing reminder that the Republicans are incredibly good at finding sneaky ways to get into power and hold on to it . The power-grab in California is just a small taste of things to come.

A dystopian Texas abortion law takes effect in September

The law bans abortion at six weeks of pregnancy with no exception for rape or incest . It also allows private citizens to sue anyone who helps a person get an abortion. In theory that means if you drive your friend to an abortion clinic a Conservative Karen could sue you. It’s possible you could even get sued for donating money to Planned Parenthood of Texas. It’s chilling.

No one knows how many Indigenous women are murdered each year

That’s for a number of reasons including the fact that violence against Indigenous women is often underreported and police reports frequently misclassify Native American women as white or Hispanic. The lack of data means the magnitude of the problem hasn’t been fully grasped by policymakers, and the issue hasn’t had the funding and attention it deserves. NBC reports on the Indigenous women who are refusing to let their “people die in silence” and demanding a reshape of the criminal justice system .

The Afghan girls’ robotics team has a white savior problem

An Oklahoma woman called Allyson Reneau has been very loudly and proudly taking credit for evacuating members of the all-girls robotics team out of Afghanistan. However, a lawyer for the team’s parent organisation says Reneau has overstated her role and is putting the girls and their families at risk . A spokesman for the Qatari foreign ministry, which helped evacuate the robotics team members, accused the US media of making Reneau a “white savior”.

Gavin Rossdale, whose ex-wife is the singer Gwen Stefani, has a new girlfriend called Gwen Singer

There are probably only about five people in the world who care about Rossdale’s dating life. However, since I spent my tweens assuming I was going to one day be Mrs Rossdale (I had a shrine to Gavin on my wall), I feel obliged to report this important name news . Clearly I should have changed my name to ArwaGwen to be in with a chance.

Black female chefs are challenging the ‘bro culture’ of cooking shows

A taste of progress ?

Is time up for Time’s Up?

The chief executive of the sexual harassment victims’ advocacy group Time’s Up has resigned after it was revealed that she advised Andrew Cuomo after he was accused of sexual misconduct .

Some female hummingbirds avoid sexual harassment by masquerading as men

About 20% of female white-necked jacobins have bright feathers, just like their male counterparts. This stops them from getting socially harassed, a new study has found .

The week in paw-triarchy

I apologize for being a little late to report this monkey business, but it appears that a nine-year-old female called Yakei has become the new leader of a troop of Japanese macaque monkeys at a nature reserve on the island of Kyushu. Her path to power involved beating up her own mother and then having it out with a 31-year-old alpha male called Sanchu. She’s the first female monkey boss in the nature reserve’s 70-year-history. All hail Queen Yakei.

Arwa Mahdawi’s new book, Strong Female Lead, is available for pre-order .

Comments / 13

The Guardian

The Guardian

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Gavin Rossdale
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Election#Patriarchy#Medicaid#Ap Photo#The French Laundry#Michelin#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans#Senate#Gop#Indigenous#Native American#Hispanic#Nbc#Afghan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
HealthThe Guardian

Oklahoma hospitals deluged by ivermectin overdoses, doctor says

An Oklahoma doctor has said overdoses of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, which many believe without evidence can prevent or cure Covid-19, are helping cause delays and problems for rural hospitals and ambulance services struggling to cope with the resurgent pandemic. Ivermectin is used to kill internal and external parasites in...
San Diego, CASFGate

Gavin Newsom recall election is turning into landslide, poll shows

For the second time this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom saw a very encouraging poll in the upcoming Sept. 14 California recall election. A SurveyUSA/San Diego Union-Tribune poll found Newsom beating back the recall by eight percentage points, and a Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) poll released Wednesday night shows the governor leading by an even bigger margin.
PoliticsGV Wire

Newsom Recall Headed to Double-Digit Defeat: Poll

A new poll suggests that Gov. Gavin Newsom will fend off efforts to recall him from office. The Public Policy Institute of California’s poll of likely voters indicated that 58% will vote “no” on the recall while 39% will vote “yes.”. The poll also found that partisanship is driving how...
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

Refugee who fought fires in California prison ordered deported to a country he's never been to

A former California prison firefighter granted early parole for good behavior was ordered deported Tuesday to Vietnam — a country he’s never set foot in. Phi Pham, 30, of Hayward learned his fate during a federal immigration hearing in Colorado, where he’s been detained since his June 16 release from Folsom State Prison. Convicted of shooting a man during an argument when he was 20, Pham earned an early release due to good behavior, the completion of multiple educational courses and the positive reviews he received from his civilian fire captain.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Sorry, Republicans. Newsom will survive recall — and emerge even stronger.

Dan Morain, former editorial page editor of the Sacramento Bee, is the author of “Kamala’s Way: An American Life.”. Republican fantasies of evicting Gavin Newsom from the California governor’s office are about to be dashed. Despite some recent polls indicating potential trouble for Newsom, actual turnout in early voting — as well as patterns in candidate fundraising — suggest that he is all but certain to survive the Republican-backed recall effort.
California StateAOL Corp

How Gavin Newsom could lose the California recall to a Republican with half as many votes

LOS ANGELES — In 2018, Gavin Newsom was elected governor of California with 62 percent of the vote — the largest Democratic landslide in state history. Nearly three years later, 57 percent of Californians still approve of Newsom’s performance in office, according to a recent CBS News poll. And Democratic voters outnumber Republican voters statewide by a massive nearly 2-1 ratio.
California Statedeseret.com

The dangerous lambda variant has started spreading in California

The lambda variant of the novel coronavirus has reached California, but experts are still cautious about how far it might spread. Per KESQ-TV, the lambda variant reached California along with other new variants. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at University of California, San Francisco, said the variant is spreading in California, but the delta variant might be stopping it from becoming too strong.
Los Angeles County, CAsjvsun.com

Newsom has a four-letter word problem. LA Sheriff Villanueva found it.

Few people understand the intertwined issues propelling California’s recall better than Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Villanueva, whose struggles combating rising petty and violent crime in the City of Angels along with a deepening homelessness crisis, has become a counterweight of sorts to prevailing sentiment in Sacramento and across California.
California Statepensacolavoice.com

6 Reasons Why Are People Moving Out Of California

If you were to ask anyone from outside of the US where they would like to live if they were to move to the US, we’re confident that most people would say either New York or Los Angeles. However, most Americans would disagree with you. One of the latest trends...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Republican Recall Candidate Larry Elder Under Fire For False Claims About Kids And COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With just two weeks before California’s recall election, the leading GOP contender in the bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom is under fire for his comments on kids and the coronavirus. In a sitdown interview with CNN’s Joe Johns, Republican recall candidate Larry Elder made these false claims about the coronavirus pandemic and young people. “I don’t believe that the science says young people can be vaccinated. I don’t believe the science suggests that young people should have to wear masks at school. I’m not sure the science is settled on that at all. And young people...
California StateMercury News

Recall candidate suffers heart attack, ends campaign for California governor

Former U.S. Rep Doug Ose announced Tuesday he would drop out of the recall election after suffering a heart attack over the weekend. The 66-year-old Republican businessman and rancher said in a statement that he had called 911 on Sunday evening from his home in the Sacramento area after experiencing “the sudden onset of concerning medical symptoms.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy