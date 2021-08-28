Cancel
Forecast Discussion (08/28/21) AM: An unsettled weekend for the Twin Tiers

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday starts foggy and gray. Cloud cover continues to linger over the Twin Tiers and this will be the case throughout the day. Cloud cover holds this afternoon and showers and storms are possible as a warm front slowly creeps through the Twin Tiers. This warm front will stall at times as it moves through. Temperatures today will rise into the low 80s and make sure you have that umbrella handy not only this afternoon but also tonight. Overnight, showers and potentially some rumbles of thunder linger into the overnight hours. During the late overnight hours, we start to dry out and just deal with cloud cover. Lows overnight drop into the upper 60s. Sunday is welcomed with cloud cover but most start off the day dry. The slow moving warm front continues to inch out of our region by the end of Sunday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and early evening while that warm front moves out of the region. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 80s.

Lawton, OKkswo.com

First Alert Forecast (9/4 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This morning will almost literally be “the calm before the storm” as we will see mostly sunny skies and limited rain chances as the cold front will still be in northern Oklahoma. High amounts of moisture in the atmosphere will make today very humid. Temps today look to be in the upper 90s as we experience another hot summer day, with heat indices due to all the moisture between 102-105 degrees. Rain chances increase in our northern counties around noontime as the cold front descends into Texoma, and from there southwestern Oklahoma will see the showers and storms move south throughout the afternoon and into the early evening hours. There is currently a marginal risk for severe weather north of a Duncan-Lawton-Altus line, with the main threats being gusty winds and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. Regardless if you are under the marginal risk or not, strong storms are possible this weekend.
EnvironmentWETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (09/04/21)

A foggy start to the day will be followed by plenty of sunshine! Foggy conditions started us off this morning but the patchy fog will continue to lift as the morning progresses. We are also dealing with some high level clouds that are moving in from the northwest but these will move out and also dissipate during the late morning hours. As the fog and high level clouds move out and dissipate, we will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs for the day will rise into the upper 70s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to near 60. Cloud cover gradually increases overnight with a warm front moving into the region late overnight into the early part of Sunday. Unsettled weather is expected early Sunday morning as that warm front moves through. Cloud cover holds throughout Sunday and then a cold front moves through during the afternoon to early evening hours. This brings another chance for showers and the potential for isolated thunderstorms as well. Temperatures on Sunday will rise into the mid to upper 70s.
EnvironmentNBC4 Columbus

Clouds, showers will linger early Sunday morning, improving later in the holiday weekend

As high pressure slid farther off to the east of Ohio, a light southerly flow brought increasing clouds, with temperatures topping out at 80 degrees. There will be an uptick in the humidity ahead of a cold front that will approach from the northwest, bringing periods of rain overnight continuing into Sunday morning. Skies will gradually clear later Sunday, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s.
EnvironmentWETM

Guzzo’s Grip on Weather (09/04/21): Greenland’s Summit

Hello everyone! I’m meteorologist Nick Guzzo, and this is Guzzo’s Grip on Weather. This is where we talk about weather and climate news and have some fun! This week we are talking about something that happened two weeks ago for the first time in recorded history. Rain fell on Greenland’s Summit for the first time in recorded history. On August 14 and 15, rain pelted the ice sheet. Typically, this would be snow. For the third time in recorded history, temperatures at the summit reached above freezing. This summit has an elevation of 10,551 feet. As temperatures rose above freezing, there was melting of the ice sheet. Around 337,000 square miles of ice melted during the time period that temperatures were above freezing. All of this of course has made climate scientists concerned. In July, the ice sheet lost 9.37 billion tons of ice from melting per day which is double what it usually lost. If all of the ice melted in Greenland, then global sea levels would rise by 20 feet. An area of high pressure over the region resulted in these warming conditions and these areas of high pressure can persist for days leading to heat waves. Concern remains as temperatures not only rise in Greenland, but globally.

