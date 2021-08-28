Cancel
Congress & Courts

Now That SCOTUS Has Ended The Eviction Moratorium, What Do Black Families Need To Know?

The U.S. Supreme Court voted to block the Biden’s administration Eviction Moratorium late Thursday, ending a temporary ban on evictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision will allow renters to resume evictions, putting 3.5 million Americans at risk of being put out of their homes. In the decision, the courts stated, “If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it.” Although the three liberal justices dissented, the ruling was on the side of the Republican-leaning judges and now Americans could be dealing with the consequences.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Merrick Garland calls on ‘entire legal community’ to block evictions after Supreme Court rejects moratorium

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has summoned “the entire legal community” to help prevent evictions following US Supreme Court decision that rejected a federal moratorium, exposing thousands of vulnerable Americans from losing their housing during the coronavirus pandemic.White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the attorney general has urged law schools, legal clinics and major law firms to “take immediate action to help prevent unnecessary evictions during this public health emergency.”The sweeping call to legal aid providers aims to “ensure access to justice for vulnerable tenants,” she said.His call follows a letter, joined by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Supreme Court rejection of eviction ban increases pressure to dole out rental aid money

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court’s rejection of the Biden administration’s last-ditch effort to extend a federal ban on evictions has put hundreds of thousands of American renters at risk of losing their housing — and is increasing pressure on states and localities to get rental assistance dollars distributed faster. In an eight-page majority opinion […] The post Supreme Court rejection of eviction ban increases pressure to dole out rental aid money appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Pelosi says Supreme Court ‘immorally ripped away’ relief from Americans in its ‘arbitrary and cruel’ decision to end eviction moratorium

Pelosi criticized the Supreme Court for ending the Biden administration’s eviction moratorium. The court “immorally ripped away that relief in a ruling that is arbitrary and cruel,” she said. Around 7.4 million people are at risk of eviction, according to Census data. See more stories on Insider’s business page. House...
Congress & CourtsEssence

Supreme Court Ends Federal Eviction Ban

The CDC ordered a new moratorium on evictions that was set to expire October 3. The Supreme Court ended the ban over a month early. After the CDC ordered an eviction moratorium on August 3, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the eviction ban was invalid, leaving it to Congress to issue a new ban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Ken Blackwell: Biden's eviction moratorium has small landlords on the brink. Will anyone help them?

We often expect politicians to enact constitutionally dubious laws and executive orders, but usually they at least pretend their actions are legal. President Joe Biden dropped the pretense when he reimposed a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium. "The bulk of the constitutional scholarship says that it's not likely to pass constitutional muster," the president admitted recently.
Congress & Courtsrismedia.com

Supreme Court Ends Eviction Moratorium: Where Does That Leave the Mountain of Debt?

Months short of its extended deadline, the eviction moratorium has come to an end, struck down by the Supreme Court—voted by six justices in an unsigned opinion on Aug. 26. President Biden’s renewed moratorium, active in only the areas of the U.S. most impacted by COVID-19, was meant to continue providing a stay against evictions until early October; however, the extension has been encased in controversy. Several landlords and housing organizations stated their opposition, claiming the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) exceeded its authority regarding the ban.

