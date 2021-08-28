Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kittson County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for East Marshall, Kittson, Roseau, West Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Marshall; Kittson; Roseau; West Marshall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Marshall, southeastern Kittson and southwestern Roseau Counties through 800 AM CDT At 659 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Englund, or 34 miles east of Grafton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Englund and Florian around 700 AM CDT. Karlstad around 715 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Strandquist, Strathcona and Greenbush. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Strathcona, MN
County
Kittson County, MN
City
Greenbush, MN
County
Roseau County, MN
City
Karlstad, MN
County
Marshall County, MN
City
Roseau, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy