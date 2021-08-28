Special Weather Statement issued for East Marshall, Kittson, Roseau, West Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Marshall; Kittson; Roseau; West Marshall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Marshall, southeastern Kittson and southwestern Roseau Counties through 800 AM CDT At 659 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Englund, or 34 miles east of Grafton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Englund and Florian around 700 AM CDT. Karlstad around 715 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Strandquist, Strathcona and Greenbush. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH