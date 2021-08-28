Special Weather Statement issued for Edmunds, Faulk, Potter, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 06:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for north central South Dakota. Target Area: Edmunds; Faulk; Potter; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Edmunds, northwestern Faulk, northeastern Potter, southwestern McPherson and southeastern Walworth Counties through 715 AM CDT At 639 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hosmer to 8 miles south of Bowdle to 6 miles northwest of Lebanon. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hosmer around 645 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Tolstoy, Roscoe and Onaka. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH