Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 06:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Brown; McPherson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Brown and southeastern McPherson Counties through 730 AM CDT At 657 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Barnard, or 17 miles south of Ellendale, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sand Lake Wildlife Refuge around 715 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hecla. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH