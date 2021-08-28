Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, McPherson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 06:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Brown; McPherson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Brown and southeastern McPherson Counties through 730 AM CDT At 657 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Barnard, or 17 miles south of Ellendale, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sand Lake Wildlife Refuge around 715 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hecla. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barnard, SD
County
Mcpherson County, SD
City
Hecla, SD
County
Brown County, SD
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Nickel#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy