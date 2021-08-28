Cancel
That Game Was Absurd

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s pretty rare that I feel like a bad Cubs loss requires an extra set of eyes in a post to highlight everything about the game, but that one was just so freaking nuts. Among the things that happened in the 17-13 White Sox win over the course of four hours and nine minutes, which secured them the COVETED CROSSTOWN CUP:

MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 vets who don’t deserve to make the postseason roster

The Chicago White Sox are destined for the postseason, holding a seemingly insurmountable advantage in the AL Central. However, there are clear weaknesses on their roster. Come the playoffs, teams must submit a 26-man roster, which restricts the typical 40-man roster during the regular season. It means several recognizable players will not participate in postseason baseball, which can be a tough pill to swallow for some.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox are calling up a surging shortstop prospect

The Chicago White Sox aren’t only trying to win a World Series this year, they’re taking a glimpse into the future of the South Side. While the Chicago White Sox remain in the thick of a World Series race, dominating the AL Central and posting one of the best records in baseball, eyes in the front office are also trained on the future.
MLBbleachernation.com

September is Here, Which Means MLB Rosters Expand Today

September call-ups. Remember that? It’s been a minute since that was a normal thing to be thinking about, what with the pandemic season last year being a completely different animal. But today is the day: rosters expand today from 26 to 28. If you’ve been around a while, that probably...
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs First Rounder Jordan Wicks Will Make His Full-Season Debut Tomorrow at South Bend

After a full amateur season, it’s never a lock that a just-drafted pitcher will make much of an appearance on the pro circuit that first year. It depends on a lot of factors, but usually, at most, a guy makes a couple rookie league or short-season (when that was a thing) appearances to get some data and visuals for work at instructional ball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Dallas Keuchel might be out as a starter

With the Chicago White Sox rolling and looking forward to a much easier stretch on paper to close out the regular season, one question looms large in the starting rotation. What do you do with Dallas Keuchel?. Keuchel, who last year posted one of his best seasons with a 1.99...
MLBbleachernation.com

Davies Improving (Just in Time!), Catcher Value, DSL Prospects, and Other Cubs Bullets

That game-winning run that Javy Báez scored yesterday for the Mets (which was just so poetically perfect, given the preceding days) … turns out it was a suspended Mets game from April 11, back when Báez was playing with the Cubs. The Cubs scored just one run that day in a loss to the Pirates. The guy who scored? Of course it was Javy Báez. The universe is just having some fun with sports.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

After a red-hot August, Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu turns his attention to the stretch drive: ‘We just have to keep working’

José Abreu picked up an RBI in an unusual way in his first game of August, getting plunked with the bases loaded in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians. He had a more traditional RBI in his final game of the month, homering against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In between, Abreu did what he normally does in August — produce big numbers. Abreu earned American League Player of the Month for ...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Eloy Jimenez’ energy rubs off on White Sox

Eloy Jimenez might be the happiest guy in the dugout. And in the clubhouse. Or on the field. “His energy is absolutely infectious,” assistant hitting coach Howie Clark said. Whether he’s waving to his mom on camera, leading fans in cheers before a game — home or away — or...
NFLbleachernation.com

Free Agents and the Qualifying Offer Problem for the Cubs

For as much as we talk about the Cubs’ anticipated draft positioning in 2022, and about the Cubs’ flexibility to go after a wide range of free agents this offseason, there’s a not-so-insignificant factor that we haven’t discussed yet: the qualifying offer and draft pick compensation. To be sure, the...
MLBbleachernation.com

Dodgers Claim Two Outgoing Cubs Pitchers Off of Waivers: Jewell and Meisinger

Hey, I said there could be extra waiver wire movement today because of the rostering deadline, and sure enough, it’s already touched on the Cubs. Two of the Cubs’ depth relievers, recently put on waivers, have been claimed by the Dodgers:. Each of Jewell and Meisinger got a little shot...
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Roster Moves: Adbert Alzolay and Dillon Maples Activated Off the Injured List

There’s some good news for your hump day. Just as rosters expanded from 26 to 28, the Cubs have activated a couple of arms, Adbert Alzolay and Dillon Maples. Maples has been on the injured list since July 28th … with a blister, though it’s worth pointing out that he also five walks and 3 HBPs in the 3.0 innings he completed spanning five appearances just before hitting the IL. I’m sure he really did have a blister, but that one always felt a little more like an opportunity to get a break and reset at a very difficult time. Maples, 29, is out of options and could very well be staring at his final month with the Chicago Cubs unless things somehow go exceedingly – indeed, unexpectedly, well. For however much talent he has, he was just never able to harness it all at once.
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Jose Abreu wins American League Player of the Month for August

CHICAGO – The American League’s reigning Most Valuable Player looked every bit of it over the last month as the White Sox continue the pursuit of their first division championship since 2008. On Thursday, the league honored Jose Abreu for yet another memorable month of August. The first baseman was...
MLBbleachernation.com

The Cubs Just Walked It Off in the 11th Because the Pirates Simply Dropped an Infield Pop Up

Although the Cubs couldn’t hold onto the lead in the 9th inning and had to take things to 11, it was totally worth it. Because THIS is how they walked it off on the Pirates:. A pop-up that should’ve set the Pirates up to be able to escape the 11th inning, and instead, it’s a drop and a walk-off for the Cubs. Now THAT’s how you lose more games than the Cubs.

