Frios Gourmet Pops closed its Lake Conroe storefront Aug. 22 and is shifting to a fully mobile operation in the Conroe and Montgomery area. The company will continue to operate its mobile trailer and cart to do pop-up events and will also begin doing its own deliveries. The frozen treats shop offers more than 20 flavors of gourmet popsicles and has low-calorie, gluten- and dairy-free, and vegan options. 936-522-6109. www.facebook.com/frioslakeconroe.