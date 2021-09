Doppelgängers are a popular trope in fantastical fiction, and superhero genre fans in particular have been getting a lot of them in recent years thanks to the Arrowverse’s many alternate Earths and the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing variants into the picture. But every now and then, there’s an example in real life of two people who aren’t related, yet look like they could be twins. Case in point, there’s a man in Alabama who looks just like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and now this man has commented on the internet going crazy over their visual similarities.