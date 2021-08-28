Cancel
Radioactive Rat Snakes Could Help Monitor Fukushima Fallout

By Susan D'Agostin
Wired
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story originally appeared in The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists and is part of the Climate Desk collaboration. When a massive earthquake followed by a tsunami hit Japan a decade ago, the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant experienced a catastrophic meltdown. Humans fled a wide area around the plant that today is known as the Fukushima Exclusion Zone, while animals and plants remained. Now, scientists have enlisted the help of snakes in the zone to make sense of the disaster’s impact on the environment. Their findings, reported in an Ichthyology and Herpetology paper, indicate that Fukushima’s native rat snakes, like canaries in a coal mine, may act as living monitors of radiation levels in the region.

