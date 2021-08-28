Radioactive Rat Snakes Could Help Monitor Fukushima Fallout

"The whole appearance of the ocean was like a plain covered with snow. There was scarce a cloud in the heavens, yet the sky … appeared as black as if a storm was raging. The scene was one of awful grandeur, the sea having turned to phosphorus, and the heavens being hung in blackness, and the stars going out, seemed to indicate that all nature was preparing for that last grand conflagration which we are taught to believe is to annihilate this material world." – Captain Kingman of the American clipper ship Shooting Star, offshore of Java, Indonesia, 1854.