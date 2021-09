Fast & Furious is one of Universal’s leading franchises with nine films to its name and another that already has a release date of April 7, 2023. As the film is set to have 11 movies to complete the full storyline, fans of the franchise only have two more films until they need to say goodbye to some of their favorite characters. The franchise has brought in many Hollywood stars over the past 20 years, such as Vin Diesel, the late Paul Walker, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Gal Gadot, Charlize Theron, Luke Evans, and so many more.