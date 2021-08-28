Elizabeth Holmes Plans To Accuse Ex-Boyfriend Of Abuse At Theranos Fraud Trial

Jury selection for the trial of Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of the disgraced blood-testing startup Theranos, began on Tuesday. Federal prosecutors have charged Holmes with multiple counts of fraud and conspiracy, alleging that she misled patients, doctors, and investors about the effectiveness of her company’s technology, which could supposedly diagnose a wide variety of medical conditions with a finger prick. Investigations by the Wall Street Journal and federal officials beginning in 2015 found that Theranos’ devices were providing inaccurate results, and that in many cases the company was using its competitors’ technology to run tests with diluted blood samples. Over the weekend, unsealed court documents revealed Holmes’ planned defense: that emotional and sexual abuse from Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos, during their romantic relationship impaired her mental state.