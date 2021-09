For those of you who follow me on Twitter, you’ll know that Kenley Jansen is my closer. It’s been an up-and-down couple of years for the big-man, but I love him. After having a fantastic first half, Jansen struggled immensely to start the second half of the season. After the All-Star break, he had a three game stretch in which he allowed eight runs in only two innings of work. He blew three consecutive saves, including two crucial ones against the Giants that are huge difference-makers right now.