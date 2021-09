A custom that remains after the months of quarantine is to exercise at home, a time when express workouts became the tailored aid to combat the sedentary lifestyle that we all face during 2020. For example, for get a flat stomach millions of people followed the video of Chloe Ting, a workout that has accumulated more than 232 million views on YouTube and promises a narrower waist in two weeks. The great thing about these universally accessible sessions is that no equipment was required to complete them and, if needed, experts claimed that water bottles worked just as well as weights. For those who are looking for inspiration to tone their arms in the coming months, the specialists point out which are the 1-minute exercises for which it is not necessary to go to a gym either.