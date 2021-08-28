Cancel
MLB

Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers odds, picks and prediction

By Johnny Parlay
 7 days ago
The Toronto Blue Jays (66-61) and Detroit Tigers (62-67) play the middle game of a three-game set Saturday at Comerica Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Blue Jays vs. Tigers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Tigers lead 3-1

Detroit took Friday’s opener 2-1 thanks to OF Victor Reyes’ tiebreaking, pinch-hit, inside-the-park, eighth-inning homer. The Tigers won as +145 underdogs and our STRONGEST PLAY of Under 9.5 easily cashed.

Saturday, Blue Jays rookie RHP Alek Manoah is projected to start. He is 5-2 with a 3.18 ERA (68 IP, 24 ER), 1.10 WHIP, 10.3 K/9 and 3.3 BB/9 in 13 starts.

  • Last outing: No-decision, 6 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, 5 K in 2-1 home win vs. Chicago White Sox Monday
  • Career vs. Tigers: No appearances

RHP Jose Urena, who has been out since mid-July due to a groin strain, is expected to be activated off the injured list to start for the Tigers. He is 2-8 with a 6.19 ERA (80 IP, 55 ER), 1.65 WHIP, 5.9 K/9 and 4.2 BB/9 in 17 starts.

  • Last outing: No-decision, 3 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 K at home vs. Minnesota Twins July 17, exiting early with groin injury
  • Career vs. Blue Jays: No appearances

Blue Jays at Tigers odds, lines, picks and prediction

  • Money line: Blue Jays -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | Tigers +170 (bet $100 to win $170)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Blue Jays -1.5 (-130) | Tigers +1.5 (+105)
  • Over/Under: 9.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Prediction

Blue Jays 4, Tigers 3

Money line (ML)

There’s value with Detroit (+170). However, I’m afraid of betting against Toronto (-210), which really needs a W here in hopes of not falling further back in the AL Wild Card race.

I could see making a small wager on the Tigers, but I’ll PASS and focus on the two plays below.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

ATS records: Blue Jays 66-61 | Tigers 72-57

BET DETROIT +1.5 (+105). The Tigers have been solid against the spread, owning the fifth-best ATS record in baseball and the second-best home ATS mark at 37-27.

They’re on a 4-0 ATS run and have covered five of their last six games. They’re 3-1 ATS this season against the Blue Jays, who are on a 3-11 ATS slide.

Over/Under (O/U)

O/U records: Blue Jays 56-66-5 | Tigers 56-68-5

UNDER 9.5 (-115) is the STRONGEST PLAY – 1½ times your usual wager.

The Under is 6-0 in the Tigers’ last six games, 7-1 in the Blue Jays’ last eight and 4-0 in their head-to-head meetings this season.

Manoah only allowed 1 ER in his last start and features a 2.64 ERA (44 1/3 IP, 13 ER) in his last six starts.

Meanwhile, don’t let Urena’s 6-plus ERA fool you. He didn’t allow a run in his last start – even though he only pitched 3 innings – and he tossed 3 hitless, scoreless innings in his two Triple-A Toledo rehab starts.

JOHNNY’S RECORD W-L SP ROI

SINCE JULY 8 19-13 8-5 +5.607

*SP: Strongest plays; ROI: Return on investment

