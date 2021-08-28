Cancel
Things Lance Lynn Says After a Strikeout, from a Certified Lip Reader

By DiBillick
South Side Sox
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn have agreed that watching his celebratory displays of passion after a strikeout is one of the many reasons he’s loved. Lynn routinely erupts in a primal yell after retiring a batter, before releasing a string of several mysterious words, and at times speaking all the way into the dugout. He throws with an infectious passion that reminds us that good pitching can be as exciting as watching our offense hit a bunch of dingers.

