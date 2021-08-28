Things Lance Lynn Says After a Strikeout, from a Certified Lip Reader

What an interesting last two games it’s been, right? I would expect the same today, as the Chicago White Sox take on the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs for one last game. Although we already do have the Crosstown Cup in our clubhouse, it would still be nice to take the win because in all honesty, I don’t think any of us want to hear Cubs fans talk at all. Going from 17 runs in a game to zero in the next is kind of a large jump, so we will see what today brings because, baseball.