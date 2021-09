It was a class she didn’t want to take, but Gina Nielsen finally agreed to enroll to please her husband. It was a decision she has never regretted. “I didn’t want to go to the painting class — I didn’t think I had time for it,” Nielsen recalled. “But my husband wanted to take the class and wanted me to take it as well. We had to bring a roll of paper towels and $35 and we each went home with a painting. And I got hooked.”