ADM Sharp in Week 1 Win Over Gilbert

Coming into their Friday night football game against Gilbert, ADM Tigers football and people across both fanbases were expecting a close game, but after 24 minutes, ADM was able to go into the half on turbo clock and run away with an easy week 1 victory by the score of 41-7. The Tigers were able to project excellence throughout all three phases of the game throughout the night, executing their offense extremely well with five touchdowns in six possessions in the first half, while their defense didn’t allow a first down during that same timeframe.