Robbery Reported in Ithaca Saturday Morning

A dispute at an Ithaca convenience store between a customer and staff resulted in the arrest of an individual that was a third-party witness. As officers began to de-escalate the initial suspect who was angry at staff for the alleged way they were treating him, another individual started to intervene. In an attempt to further tone down the situation, the officer ordered 28-year old Donald Little, the Third, and his friends to stay in their cars. Little apparently did not comply and started to express his displeasure to the officer. He is then accused of aggressively opening a folding knife near the officer. Little dropped the knife on command after the officer drew their weapon.