Robbery Reported in Ithaca Saturday Morning
A robbery Saturday morning in Ithaca has police searching for three suspects. Ithaca police responded to 140 Thurston Ave Saturday at 2:45am after a report that an unknown male party guest stole a victim’s wallet and a plate of cookies off of a table. When the victim confronted the alleged thief, two other men began punching the victim. The three men then fled the scene with the property. The victim was taken to Cayuga Medical Center via Bangs Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
