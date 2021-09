Excellent response. Thank you. One thing I can say we both agree on, is that the ACC needs to aggressively look at expansion. Waiting is not going to help. ACC needs to be looking at adding some teams that can add value to the conference, and teams that can schedule and help recruit. Although I care about the teams, in someways, taking an aggressive posture to add teams is the most important thing the ACC can do right now. The conference looks like it’s being passive and naïve. It needs to make fast and aggressive moves. Action! Action! Action!