Undaunted Courage is a good read. Ending isn't the best but Ambrose can

The Mitford sisters never really go anywhere—they are all dead, so perhaps a difficult task. After close to a century of tabloid features on one or all six of them, the youngest and last surviving died in 2014 at age 94. Still, every now and then, there is a flurry of new, or renewed, interest in the Mitford girls. And why not? They were beautiful, aristocratic, and wild. Their associations and affairs are the stuff of 20th-century-history exams. Just now, a Mitford revival has been sparked by the excellent adaptation of the eldest sister’s popular postwar novel The Pursuit of Love. Nancy was the writer. Pamela, the “boring” one, as Tina Brown described in a New York Times review of a 2016 group biography. Then there was Diana, known first as a great beauty of her generation, then as the fascist. Unity, the Nazi. Jessica, the Communist, and then the journalist. Finally, Deborah, the duchess. Little wonder that the family dynamics dominated newspaper headlines for decades starting in the 1920s, when Nancy and Diana were debutantes, prominent among the cast of Bright Young Things. (The Wikipedia entry for that phrase is a lengthy chart detailing who among the group is lightly fictionalized as whom in the books they all wrote about one another.)