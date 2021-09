Since we last met, North Texas let the Red Wolves off the hook again, conceding the tying goal (again) in the final seconds after battling to protect a 1-0 lead for most of the game. On short rest, they returned that favor to Forward Madison, finally breaking through in stoppage time via a free-kick goal from Jacquel that looked eerily similar to the one he scored in the season’s first game. To round out the tricky three-game stretch, NTSC went back to Omaha and scraped out another draw against the league-leaders on their turf, and even had a compelling case for a late PK waved away by the ref.