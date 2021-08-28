Cancel
Expect to see 4-5 QB’s per game

Of course, likely only 2-3 at QB positionally, with designed runs and specific packages. The other 2-3 QB’s (Woolfolk, Rodriguez, Armstead) in at WR/RB. I’d be shocked if Billy Kemp doesn’t lead the team in receptions this year. Even with all the offensive weapons, he could have 90 catches this year.

