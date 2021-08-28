Cancel
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca PD: Victim assaulted after having wallet stolen from home, three suspects at-large

FingerLakes1
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ithaca Police Department and Bangs Ambulance were dispatched to an address on Thurston Avenue in the city around 2:45 a.m. for a reported robbery. A male victim reported that an unknown male suspect stole his wallet and plate of cookies off a table inside a residence. When the victim attempted to get his property back from the suspect, two other unknown suspects began punching him in the head.

