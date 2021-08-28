Belchertown Football Preview: Erik Magner ‘not going to back away’ as defensive lineman for Orioles
Fall II Record: 2-3 League: Intercounty South. Captains: Belchertown has not announced captains for the fall season yet. They will likely be announced Wednesday, Sept. 1. Top Returners: Defensive lineman Erik Magner received high praise from McCarthy, who pegged the senior as the best athlete on his roster. A big-bodied athlete with speed, McCarthy said Magner’s a “lean mean fighting machine.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0