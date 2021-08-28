Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belchertown, MA

Belchertown Football Preview: Erik Magner ‘not going to back away’ as defensive lineman for Orioles

By Joey Aliberti
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fall II Record: 2-3 League: Intercounty South. Captains: Belchertown has not announced captains for the fall season yet. They will likely be announced Wednesday, Sept. 1. Top Returners: Defensive lineman Erik Magner received high praise from McCarthy, who pegged the senior as the best athlete on his roster. A big-bodied athlete with speed, McCarthy said Magner’s a “lean mean fighting machine.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
54K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden, MA
Hampden, MA
Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Belchertown, MA
Belchertown, MA
Sports
Hampden, MA
Education
Hampden, MA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Previews#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Evanston, ILnorthbynorthwestern.com

2021 Football Season Preview, Part 2: Defense

There’s an old saying in sports: “offense sells tickets, defense wins championships.” The quote, in essence, means that while fans will always appreciate flashy displays of skill and power with the ball, games will always be won on the backs of true gritty play: the defense stopping their opponents in their tracks.
Huntington, WVwvgazettemail.com

Marshall football: New defensive backs make smooth transition

HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s secondary has plenty of familiar names that fans have seen for years getting ready for the 2021 season. Players such as Nazeeh Johnson and Brandon Drayton have become staples at the safety spots while Steven Gilmore has also been in the mix over the last three seasons.
Maryland Statechatsports.com

MM 8.27: Maryland football defensive lineman Greg Rose receives special announcement from Kevin Durant

Maryland, Kevin Durant, American football, National Basketball Association, Baltimore Ravens, Prince George's County, Brionna Jones, Brandon Lowe, DeMatha Catholic High School. Maryland football defensive lineman Greg Rose learned the program was awarding him a scholarship thanks to a surprise video call from Prince George’s County native and NBA star Kevin Durant.
Rio Rancho, NMABQJournal

Masks are going back on for all prep football players

The masks are returning for New Mexico’s high school athletes. The state’s Public Education Department is now mandating that football players across the state will have to wear masks for both practices and games. And it doesn’t matter if they are vaccinated or not. “I’m upset,” Rio Rancho High running...
Mansfield, OHrichlandsource.com

Prep football previews: Opportunistic defense carrying Mansfield Senior

MANSFIELD — The offense may have sputtered at times, but Mansfield Senior’s defense purred like a kitten. The Tygers limited Norwalk to 207 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers in last week’s 18-12 win over Norwalk. Senior High turned two of the Truckers’ three first-quarter touchdowns into touchdowns on drives that began at Norwalk’s 23- and 21-yard lines, respectively.
High Schoolrichlandsource.com

Prep football previews: Crestview embracing new defensive scheme

OLIVESBURG — He’s not accustomed to seeing his defense surrender 25 points. But Crestview coach Steve Haverdill was not at all dissatisfied with his team’s effort after last week’s season-opening win at Loudonville. On the contrary, Haverdill was pleased with a lot of the things he saw as the Cougars...
Carbondale, ILThe Southern

SIU Football Preview | Depth, talent should spearhead defensive turnaround

CARBONDALE — SIU assistant coach Chuka Ndule has 21 defensive linemen to get ready for the fall season. Ndule, a three-year starter at Oklahoma that played three years in the NFL, just has to figure out where to put them at the Salukis' most improved position. Between 8-10 will be in the rotation, and the rest will be ready and waiting in the third string and the scout team. SIU played the final four games of the spring's 6-4 season without two potential starters at tackle, sixth-year senior Jajuan Blankenship and fourth-year sophomore Tylan Driver, and allowed 26 rushing touchdowns in 10 games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy