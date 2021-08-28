Belchertown Football Preview: Erik Magner ‘not going to back away’ as defensive lineman for Orioles

CARBONDALE — SIU assistant coach Chuka Ndule has 21 defensive linemen to get ready for the fall season. Ndule, a three-year starter at Oklahoma that played three years in the NFL, just has to figure out where to put them at the Salukis' most improved position. Between 8-10 will be in the rotation, and the rest will be ready and waiting in the third string and the scout team. SIU played the final four games of the spring's 6-4 season without two potential starters at tackle, sixth-year senior Jajuan Blankenship and fourth-year sophomore Tylan Driver, and allowed 26 rushing touchdowns in 10 games.