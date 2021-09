The 2021 college football Week 1 kickoff continues Saturday as UMass takes on Pitt in a matchup between one of the ACC’s most chaotic teams and the FBS independent trying to right the ship. Pittsburgh comes in as significant favorites over Massachusetts, with Panthers favored by more than five touchdowns with week. Pitt hits the field following a 6-5 campaign last season, but does retain the services of starting quarterback Kenny Pickett as they open up the season at Heinz Field. UMass, meanwhile, had a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After originally canceling their season, the Minutement wound up playing four games, going 0-4 on the year. Walt Bell returns in his third season in Amherst as the new program tries to turn things around.