Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Longmeadow, MA

East Longmeadow Football Preview: Seniors Johnny Ferrentino, Lucas Ferguson among top returners for Spartans

By Collin Atwood
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fall II Record: 1-4 League: Suburban South. Captains: East Longmeadow has not named team captains for the fall season yet. Top Returners: Out of the eight seniors suiting up for the Spartans this year, two that will garner the spotlight are Johnny Ferrentino (WR/DB) and Lucas Ferguson (OL/DL). Joining them as top returners are juniors Gabriel Allsop (OL/DL), Landon Robidoux (WR/DB) and Nick Ferguson (OL/DL) as well as sophomore Preston Longo (WR/DB).

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
54K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
City
Hampden, MA
Hampden, MA
Sports
East Longmeadow, MA
Education
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Hampden, MA
Education
Hampden, MA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#High School Football#American Football#Suburban South Captains#Wr#Spartans#Taconic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Kentucky Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Kentucky QB Terry Wilson delivers huge performance in New Mexico win

They used to call him Touchdown Terry Wilson in Lexington, and the former Kentucky quarterback showed off some serious wheels in the season-opening win for New Mexico. Wilson, who was named the starter for New Mexico early in fall camp, finished 21-of-27 for 179 yards and 3 touchdown passes in the Lobos’ 27-17 season-opening win over Houston Baptist. Those 3 TDs matched his career high at Kentucky.
Hollidaysburg, PAMirror

Hollidaysburg among teams with top talent returning

Hollidaysburg will attempt to defend its District 6 Class 3A championship with the help of returning Mirror first-team all-star Braden Callahan when the high school boys soccer season kicks off this weekend. Callahan will be joined by Mirror second-teamers Shushant Dahal and Parker Zonts and honorable mention Ryan Frank as...
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ San Jose State Spartans Game Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 814)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews Saturday’s week zero matchup between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the San Jose State Spartans. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) recaps both teams previous seasons and keys in on their rosters and what we should expect from this early season matchup. Will Nick Starkel get the downfield passing attack going? Will Tyler Nevens and the Spartans experienced offensive line be too much for Southern Utah? Could Justin Miller and the Thunderbirds pull the big road upset? Will Landom Measom make his name known on the national scale after this week? Will Southern Utah be able to get anything going on the ground? Could the Thunderbirds front 7 keep San Jose State in check? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.
Footballhoiabc.com

Friday Night Lights Preview: Olympia Spartans

OLYMPIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- Olympia football is going to be big and experienced this year. The Spartans return many of their starters on their offensive and defensive lines and many of them are multi-year starters and that kind of experience, size and talent on the front lines has them excited to see what they can accomplish.
High SchoolLongboat Observer

East County high school football preview: The Out-of-Door Academy

New ODA football coach expects his team to have some growing pains. Five months into the job, The Out-of-Door Academy football Coach Jon Haskins is enjoying the challenge. Navigating both the COVID-19 pandemic and a smaller roster than he had at Reno High have presented hurdles. Haskins said playing his athletes on both sides of the ball will be new for him, as will potentially using eighth graders if they're the best option at a position. Haskins said he's still hesitant to do that, but will consider it.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Washington football: Previewing the top rookie Huskies in the NFL

Who will the top Washington football rookies be in 2021?. In the past five NFL Drafts, Washington football has produced 24 total draft selections and four first-round picks. This past draft, the Huskies had their second-fewest players drafted in the past five years but that doesn’t minimize the potential impact that these players will have.
Houma, LAHouma Courier

Top Houma area high school football seniors entering the 2021 season

The 2021 high school football season is getting closer. Here's a look at some of the top seniors to keep an eye on this season in the Houma area. Why chosen: Arceneaux was District 8-4A co-offensive MVP last season. He completed 108 of 227 passes for 1,570 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.
College Sportschatsports.com

College football 2021 season preview: The return to normal — wrapped in change

The 2021 college football season holds the promise of a return to normal after a pandemic-wrecked fall led to cancellations, postponements and headache after headache. The games are on. Fans are getting ready to head back into the stadiums. College sports is entering a new era, with less-restrictive transfer rules and players who are permitted for the first time to be paid endorsers.
Elmira Heights, NYWETM

High School Football Season Preview: Edison Spartans

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Edison Spartans spring football season was one they would like to leave in the past. The Spartans went 0-5 in 8-man football in the spring, but are now ready to rebound. As Edison football prepares for this coming fall season, they are feeling optimistic about their team.
EducationDaily Telegram

Prep girls golf preview: Spartans feature trio of seniors

Returning starters: Keely Morehouse, Emma Cooper, Kaylee Baker (seniors); Autumn Cooper (sophomore). Who are the new faces on the team to watch? Coach Ed Willie said, "Brynn Johnson has established herself as one of our best golfers as a freshman. She has an exciting future." Johnson is among a group...

Comments / 0

Community Policy