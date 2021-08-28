East Longmeadow Football Preview: Seniors Johnny Ferrentino, Lucas Ferguson among top returners for Spartans
Fall II Record: 1-4 League: Suburban South. Captains: East Longmeadow has not named team captains for the fall season yet. Top Returners: Out of the eight seniors suiting up for the Spartans this year, two that will garner the spotlight are Johnny Ferrentino (WR/DB) and Lucas Ferguson (OL/DL). Joining them as top returners are juniors Gabriel Allsop (OL/DL), Landon Robidoux (WR/DB) and Nick Ferguson (OL/DL) as well as sophomore Preston Longo (WR/DB).www.masslive.com
Comments / 0