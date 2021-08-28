East Longmeadow Football Preview: Seniors Johnny Ferrentino, Lucas Ferguson among top returners for Spartans

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews Saturday’s week zero matchup between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the San Jose State Spartans. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) recaps both teams previous seasons and keys in on their rosters and what we should expect from this early season matchup. Will Nick Starkel get the downfield passing attack going? Will Tyler Nevens and the Spartans experienced offensive line be too much for Southern Utah? Could Justin Miller and the Thunderbirds pull the big road upset? Will Landom Measom make his name known on the national scale after this week? Will Southern Utah be able to get anything going on the ground? Could the Thunderbirds front 7 keep San Jose State in check? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.