Turtle Beach, Logitech and Razer Headset Are on Sale Now!

At Best Buy right now you can get this awesome Razer bundle on sale for $69.99. The bundle includes the DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse, the BlackShark V2 X gaming headset, and the Gigantus V2 medium mouse pad. Normally Best Buy sells this bundle for something around $150. If you were to buy the mouse, headset, and mouse pad individually at their current best prices it would still cost around $105. This is a great deal no matter how you slice it, and even if you don't need some of these peripherals it could be a good gift for a friend.