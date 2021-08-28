Police Investigating After Man Injured in Downtown Shooting

Police are searching for two suspects in a Friday night shooting after a man was hit and injured by a stray bullet Downtown.

Witnesses called 911 at 11 PM Friday to report shots fired near 2 Avenue and Pine Street. Police patrolling the nearby area also heard the shots and responded.

Officers found a victim hiding in the bus tunnel entrance in the 300 block of Pine Street. The 32-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the shoulder blade. Seattle Fire Department Medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center where he is currently being treated.

Witnesses of the shooting said that two men were seen shooting at each other and that the victim was hit by a stray round.

Police located 11 shell casings as evidence and are still working to develop a suspect description.

If you have any information in this case please call the tip line at 206-233-5000.