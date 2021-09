When we think of nail artistry, we immediately think of Mei Kawajiri. Her unique artistic perspective and sharp eye for innovation have helped take the industry to greater heights. Raised in Japan, Kawajiri migrated to NYC in 2012 to elevate her career. It'd be an understatement to say she's done that. Kawajiri's ability to sculpt intricate shapes and paint one-of-a-kind nail masterpieces has captivated global audiences, amassing over 317K followers on Instagram. Throughout her career, she's been tapped by brands like Balenciaga and MAC Cosmetics to execute nail looks for their campaigns. And celebrities ranging from Gigi Hadid to Teyana Taylor leap at the chance to secure coveted appointments with the in-demand artist.